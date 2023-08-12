S&T Bank PA Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,802 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,399 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. 5,061,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,533,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

