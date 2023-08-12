S&T Bank PA Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. 12,419,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,991,228. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

