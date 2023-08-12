S&T Bank PA Sells 475 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

S&T Bank PA lowered its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $58,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,699 shares in the company, valued at $625,356.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $588,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,063,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $765,310. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $67.75. 222,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.59. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $94.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.92 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

