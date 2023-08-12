S&T Bank PA Sells 635 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises approximately 1.9% of S&T Bank PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. S&T Bank PA owned 0.12% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.88. 190,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,488. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a 200-day moving average of $214.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

