Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.76

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.99. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 57,904 shares traded.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 41.26% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

About Staffing 360 Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STAF Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

