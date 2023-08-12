Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on September 1st

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Standard Motor Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Standard Motor Products has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.45. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

