Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. Standex International has a 12 month low of $80.88 and a 12 month high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $188.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.81 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $161,374.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $161,374.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,204 shares of company stock valued at $609,090. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Standex International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Standex International by 44.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Standex International by 9,533.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

