Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.95

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.95 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 11.12 ($0.14). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 733,281 shares traded.

Star Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.51 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35.

About Star Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.