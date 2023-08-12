Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Boosted by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 402,002 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,860,000 after buying an additional 161,295 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.99. 3,180,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,711,947. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

