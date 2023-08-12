STASIS EURO One Day Volume Hits $3.70 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003713 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $135.57 million and $3.70 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

