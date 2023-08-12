Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $22,967,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.