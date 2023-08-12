Steem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.38 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $81.28 million and $1.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000627 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,409.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.65 or 0.00284441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.24 or 0.00779527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013504 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.14 or 0.00534331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00060151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 441,109,697 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

