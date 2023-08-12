Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Stelco from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$47.25.

TSE:STLC opened at C$38.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.75. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.97. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.05 and a twelve month high of C$60.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

