Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.15.

STLA opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Stellantis by 484.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

