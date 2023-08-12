Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 523.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Stem Price Performance

STMH stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 7,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,171. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Stem alerts:

About Stem

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts. As of September 30, 2022, it had ownership interests in 23 state issued cannabis licenses, including 9 licenses for cannabis cultivation; 3 licenses for cannabis processing; 2 licenses for cannabis wholesale distribution; 3 licenses for hemp production; and 6 cannabis dispensary licenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.