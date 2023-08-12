Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Stepan worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stepan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Stepan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $372,146.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stepan Stock Down 1.0 %

Stepan stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.25. 72,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.64). Stepan had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

