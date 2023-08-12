Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $305,967.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

