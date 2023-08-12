Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 676.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Down 2.1 %
Steppe Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.
About Steppe Gold
