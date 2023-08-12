Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 676.5% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

Steppe Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,853. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

