Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 74.71% and a negative net margin of 65.98%.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 3.1 %

STXS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 65,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,673. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 42.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

