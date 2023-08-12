Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Insider Steven L. Barnett Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) insider Steven L. Barnett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Check Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STER opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.17. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.31 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Check

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STER. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sterling Check by 1,684.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Check by 269.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sterling Check by 522.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

