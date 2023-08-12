Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $442.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 200,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,053,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

