STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Update

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 414.7% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 3,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,089. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

Get STF Tactical Growth ETF alerts:

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.