Stifel Nicolaus Lowers HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to C$15.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

HLS Therapeutics Price Performance

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

