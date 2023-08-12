Stifel Nicolaus Lowers HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to C$15.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
