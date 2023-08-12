StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE ARGO opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,929,000 after buying an additional 95,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after buying an additional 21,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 606,520 shares in the last quarter.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

