StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Trading Down 4.9 %

ATHX stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.77. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 910,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Athersys by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Athersys by 37.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Athersys by 381.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

