StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Trading Down 4.9 %
ATHX stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.77. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
