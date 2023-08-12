StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DM stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.65.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Desktop Metal by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.