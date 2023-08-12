StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of DM stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 235.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $41.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Desktop Metal Company Profile
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
