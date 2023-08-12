StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

