StockNews.com Downgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.97, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.37 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

