StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.24.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
