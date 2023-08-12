StockNews.com Downgrades Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.