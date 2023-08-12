StockNews.com Downgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.58.

Grifols Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grifols

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Grifols by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 163,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Grifols by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 59.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Stories

