StockNews.com Downgrades Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) to Sell

Several other analysts have also commented on HST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,936,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 372,400 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 287,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 165,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

