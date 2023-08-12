StockNews.com Downgrades uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.70.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. uniQure has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($4.41). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.66 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 166.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,960.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $299,850. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

