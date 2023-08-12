StockNews.com Lowers Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 182.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 69.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

