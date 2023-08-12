StockNews.com Upgrades EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EYPT opened at $14.20 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 283.81% and a negative return on equity of 92.58%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with serious eye disorders in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. Its commercial products include YUTIQ for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU for the treatment of postoperative inflammation.

