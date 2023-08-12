StockNews.com Upgrades Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) to Buy

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Protalix BioTherapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLX. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 561.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

