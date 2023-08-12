StockNews.com Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Saul Centers by 8.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 58.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 98.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

