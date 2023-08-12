Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$670.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $643.09 million.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.3 %

SSYS stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

