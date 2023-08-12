Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:FIVR) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:FIVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF Price Performance

FIVR stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.64. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF alerts:

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Strategy Shares ETF (FIVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 5HANDL index. The fund is a fund-of-funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments. FIVR was launched on Dec 28, 2021 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.