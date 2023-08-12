Streamr (DATA) Price Hits $0.0234

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $22.24 million and $917,232.49 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,016,486,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,956,753 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

