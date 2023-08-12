Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.56 and its 200-day moving average is $281.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

