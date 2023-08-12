Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYK opened at $282.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.95. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

