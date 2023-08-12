Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (STBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 15th

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STBI opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. Sturgis Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

