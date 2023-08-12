Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of RGR stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $972.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,105 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $535,767.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,694,847.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 59,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

See Also

