Sui Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $439.78 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Sui token can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $439.78 million and $57.40 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,162,190 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 723,162,190.4615384 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.60561973 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $65,005,147.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

