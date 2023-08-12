Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMMY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. 21,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,554. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

