Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Lowered to $77.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.60% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

