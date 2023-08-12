Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1566 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Suncorp Group stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

