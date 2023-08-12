Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,716,800 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 2,393,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Suncorp Group Trading Down 4.1 %

SNMYF traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $8.69. 1,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. Suncorp Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

