Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.29.

Sunoco Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SUN opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sunoco has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $48.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 80,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,675,000 after acquiring an additional 25,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

