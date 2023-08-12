SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), reports. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $207.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.33 million, a PE ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STKL. TheStreet downgraded SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SunOpta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens began coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,334.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 649.8% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,566,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,503,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 204,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,642 shares during the last quarter.

About SunOpta

(Get Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.